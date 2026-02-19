Four killed after pleasure boat capsizes in Yunnan, China

Four people were killed after a pleasure boat capsized at a resort in Yunnan province in southwestern China on Tuesday, February 17.
Officials of the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said the unnamed vessel was carrying 26 passengers during local Spring Festival celebrations in Yunnan when it capsized at around 15:40 local time on Tuesday.
All who were on the boat were reportedly thrown into the water. Tragically, four individuals were pronounced deceased later that same day.
Officials have not provided details on the exact number of survivors or whether any of the boat's occupants are still missing.
The MEM has meanwhile ordered the local authorities in Yunnan to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragedy as well as to confirm the actual number of casualties, ensure adequate treatment for those who suffered injuries, and take the necessary measures to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.
Local media said two survivors were still undergoing medical treatment as of 20:30 on Tuesday.