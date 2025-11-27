Accidents

Four injured after fire ignites on containership in Wilmington, Delaware

Smoke billows from the superstructure of the container vessel Chiquita Voyager after a fire ignited in its engine room while at the Port of Wilmington in Delaware, November 26, 2025.Delaware State Fire School
Four people suffered injuries after a fire ignited on a container vessel berthed at the Port of Wilmington in Delaware on Wednesday, November 26.

The incident began shortly after 09:00 local time when a blaze ignited in the engine room of the Liberian-flagged Chiquita Voyager while it was at the port's fruit import terminal.

The US Coast Guard and local fire departments deployed personnel to the area as the ship's crew activated the onboard CO2 suppression system to attempt to contain the blaze before they decided to evacuate.

All of Chiquita Voyager's crew are accounted for, though four individuals suffered minor burn injuries and needed to be brought to hospital.

The fire was brought under control within three hours. No pollution has been reported.

Local officials said the fire originated from one of the ship's generators and quickly intensified, which then caused smoke to billow from the superstructure by the time emergency responders arrived on-scene.

