Four dead following vessel collision off northeastern Japan

Four people are confirmed dead as a result of a collision between a cargo ship and a fishing vessel off the coast of Aomori prefecture in northeastern Japan on Tuesday, March 17.

Local news outlet NHK said the incident between the 748-tonne cargo ship and the 140-tonne trawler occurred approximately 20 kilometres off the city of Misawa at around 01:00 local time on Tuesday.

The trawler capsized due to the force of the impact, and all who were on board fell into the sea.

Officials of the Japan Coast Guard said they learned of the incident upon being notified by the captain of the cargo ship at 01:20.