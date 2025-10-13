Four dead after racing boat capsizes in Indian Ocean off Kenya

Four people are confirmed dead after a boat participating in a race capsized in the Indian Ocean off Mombasa in southeastern Kenya on Friday, October 10.
The boat was participating in a race at Mombasa's Tudor Creek as part of the East Africa Ocean Festival when the incident occurred, prompting officials to order the competition's immediate termination.
Local authorities subsequently conducted a search and rescue/recovery operation involving 14 boats and more than 200 personnel including divers.
All four missing victims were already deceased when they were recovered from the waters near the incident site between Saturday and Monday.
The organisers of the race, whom the victims' families have accused of neglecting safety protocols, have reiterated that adequate measures were implemented. These measures included safety briefings and ensuring the availability of rescue boats, lifejackets and medical personnel on standby.
The Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Kenya Coast Guard Service have begun a joint investigation into the tragedy.