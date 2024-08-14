Four dead, 13 missing after river boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

The wooden boat had over 30 people on board when the incident occurred on the Dundaye River within the Wamakko Local Government Area on Sunday. One person was found dead within hours of the capsizing while another three deceased individuals have been recovered as of Tuesday, August 13.

In addition to the four deceased victims, 19 survivors have been pulled out of the surrounding waters. Search operations are still ongoing in an attempt to locate the missing passengers, many of whom were women and small children.