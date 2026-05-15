Foreign national seriously injured after being struck by tour boat in Dominican Republic

One person suffered serious injuries after being accidentally struck by a passing tour boat in the southeastern Dominican Republic on Sunday, May 10.
The injured male victim has been identified as a 21-year-old Greek national who was in the country for the filming of a reality television program. Authorities said the accident occurred near Saona Island outside of filming activities.
Local media reported that the individual was struck by the boat's propeller. He was later brought to hospital, where his left leg needed to be amputated below the knee due to the severity of his injuries.
The production team behind the television program has stated that the victim is "out of danger" with his condition described as "serious but stable."
The team added that local authorities are investigating the mishap.
The individual was reportedly diving in an area known to be frequented by boats carrying tourists.
In 2023, a similar incident occurred in the same waters just off Saona Island when a tour boat reportedly travelling at high speed struck a 15-year-old Peruvian girl who was bathing in the area at the time.
The earlier accident resulted in the traumatic amputation of the victim's right upper and lower limbs and left thigh. The victim reportedly succumbed to her injuries as she was being transported to hospital.
The boat's captain was later arrested for operating a vessel in a reckless manner and for operating a vessel without a licence.