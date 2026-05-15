Foreign national seriously injured after being struck by tour boat in Dominican Republic

One person suffered serious injuries after being accidentally struck by a passing tour boat in the southeastern Dominican Republic on Sunday, May 10.

The injured male victim has been identified as a 21-year-old Greek national who was in the country for the filming of a reality television program. Authorities said the accident occurred near Saona Island outside of filming activities.

Local media reported that the individual was struck by the boat's propeller. He was later brought to hospital, where his left leg needed to be amputated below the knee due to the severity of his injuries.