Flooded tanker believed to have sunk off Yemen

Reuters reports that a commercial vessel that suffered water ingress in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen late last month is believed to have already sunk. The news outlet said security and intelligence sources confirmed that the 30-year-old product tanker Lavant went adrift and sank after it was abandoned, though it remains unclear if the ship still had any fuel on board when it was lost.

Lavant's crew first reported the flooding on June 22 while they were approximately 100 nautical miles southeast of Nishtun. The crew then abandoned ship upon realising the flooding could not be controlled. They were subsequently picked up by the Gabonese-flagged NS Africa, a crude oil tanker formerly owned by Russia's Sovcomflot.