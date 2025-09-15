Five missing after fishing boats collide off Mauritania

Five people have gone missing after two fishing boats collided with each other in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Mauritania on Friday, September 12.
Mauritanian authorities and Spain's Salvamento Maritimo maritime search and rescue (SAR) agency both told AFP that the incident had involved the Mauritanian-flagged trawler Tafra 3 and the Gambia-registered Grey Whale.
Tafra 3 sank shortly after the collision, though 21 of her 26-strong crew were safely pulled out of the water by a Spanish helicopter and some Good Samaritan fishing boats.
The survivors included three Spanish nationals and at least one Russian national while the five missing have all been identified as Mauritanian nationals.
Mauritanian authorities are continuing to conduct SAR operations in an attempt to locate the missing fishermen.
Two of Tafra 3's crew, who have been identified as a Spanish national and a Russian national, have been detained in Mauritania as part of the investigation into the incident.