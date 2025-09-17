Five injured after sailboat collides with barge near Harlingen, Netherlands

Five young children suffered minor injuries after the sailboat they were riding in collided with a hopper barge near the town of Harlingen in the northern Netherlands on Sunday, September 14.

The five children and 31 other individuals were passengers on the locally-registered charter sailing vessel Store Baelt when it collided with the Panamanian-flagged hopper barge Prins 3 in poor visibility near a dam northwest of Harlingen at around 21:30 local time on Sunday.