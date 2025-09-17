Five injured after sailboat collides with barge near Harlingen, Netherlands

Five young children suffered minor injuries after the sailboat they were riding in collided with a hopper barge near the town of Harlingen in the northern Netherlands on Sunday, September 14.
The five children and 31 other individuals were passengers on the locally-registered charter sailing vessel Store Baelt when it collided with the Panamanian-flagged hopper barge Prins 3 in poor visibility near a dam northwest of Harlingen at around 21:30 local time on Sunday.
The sailboat was on a scheduled school trip with five supervisors and 26 secondary school students on board.
The sailboat's bowsprit was reportedly damaged as a result of the collision, though neither vessel had suffered water ingress.
The Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution (Koninklijke Nederlandse Redding Maatschappij; KNRM) later deployed two boats to the area to evacuate the sailboat's passengers.
Store Baelt was later towed to shore while the children were brought to the KNRM lighthouse in Harlingen to be assessed by paramedics. Some had suffered head bumps but all were subsequently cleared to return to their respective families.
Local authorities are still investigating the incident.