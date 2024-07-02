Five injured after ferry strikes harbour on Greek island

Five people suffered varying degrees of injury after a ferry crashed into a harbour in Greece's Cyclades Islands in the Aegean Sea on the morning (local time) of Sunday, June 30. The Ro-Pax ferry Saonisos was manoeuvring to berth at Folegandros when strong winds pushed it slightly off course, causing it to hit a rocky area near a quay at the entrance to the harbour.
The ferry was subsequently able to berth safely and offload all 24 passengers and seven vehicles. Three passengers and two crewmembers have since been airlifted to separate hospitals in Attica and Santorini to undergo treatment for their injuries, which are not considered to be life-threatening.
An initial inspection of the vessel revealed flooding near the bow. Local authorities have assured that the flooding is controlled and that no pollution has been observed in the surrounding waters.
The ferry has been banned from departing Folegandros to continue its original voyage. This will allow divers to conduct a more thorough inspection of the hull.