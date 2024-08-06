Five injured after excursion vessel collides with jet boat in southern Oregon
Five people suffered varying degrees of injury after an excursion vessel and a private jet boat collided on the Rogue River in southern Oregon on Sunday, August 4.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred when a jet boat operated by Hellgate Jetboat Excursions of Grants Pass and the privately-owned vessel collided with each other at Two Bit Riffle near Robertson Bridge just after 12:30 local time on Sunday.
The excursion boat's passengers said their vessel was struck by the private boat, which eventually sank.
The crew of the excursion boat checked the hull for damage and ensured that all the passengers were accounted for before bringing the vessel to shore for evaluation by responding medical personnel.
Five people were later brought to hospital. No updates have been provided on their condition.
The sheriff's office has also begun an investigation into the mishap. Hellgate Jetboat Excursions has meanwhile issued a statement praising the crew for ensuring the passengers' safety but declined to provide additional details.