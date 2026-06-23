Fishing vessel runs aground in North Sea off Germany

A fishing vessel ran aground while in the North Sea just off the Weser and Elbe estuaries in Germany on Monday, June 22.

The German Maritime Search and Rescue Service (DGzRS) said the incident occurred in the late evening (local time) of Monday when the locally-registered fishing vessel Zenit became stranded in the northern area of the Nordergründe about 14 nautical miles northwest of Cuxhaven.

The DGzRS added that smoke was detected in the fishing vessel's engine room, though the two fishermen on board were uninjured.