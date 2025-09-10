Fishing boat razed by fire off Perak, Malaysia; all on board rescued

The JBPM had consulted with the trawler's owner and discovered that it still contained around 10,000 litres of diesel in its fuel tanks. Officials then decided to have the burning vessel towed further offshore to minimise the risk of damage and injury while the firefighting effort was still ongoing.

The fire was fully extinguished by 03:00 on Monday, September 8. However, Shazlean Mohd Hanafia, JBPM Perak Acting Assistant Director of Operations, said in a statement that the vessel's hull was "80 per cent destroyed."

The owner said that the incident resulted in losses in excess of MYR1 million (US$240,000). The total amount included the estimated value of the vessel and that of the fishing equipment on board.