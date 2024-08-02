Fishing boat capsizing traced to skipper's failure to understand stability performance

On the said date, the vessel capsized and sank about eight nautical miles south-east of Exmouth while its fishing gear was being recovered by the lone skipper. The end of the net was full of sand, mud and fish and, once lifted clear of the water, the net swung to away from the vessel’s side, causing it to capsize.

The skipper did not have time to raise the alarm before entering the water. The skipper was wearing a lifejacket fitted with a personal locator beacon and managed to swim to the vessel’s liferaft, which had floated free. The skipper activated the personal locator beacon once in the liferaft and was rescued unharmed by a nearby vessel.