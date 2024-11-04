Fire kills two on cargo ship off Istanbul

The general cargo vessel FG Sevil had just departed Yalova and was en route to the Port of Burgas in Bulgaria when the blaze ignited in its engine room while it was in the Sea of Marmara off Sedef Island on Thursday.

The Directorate General of Coastal Safety (Kiyi Emniyeti Genel Mudurlugu; KEGM) immediately ordered the deployment of various vessels including the rescue boat KEGM-4 and the tugs Kurtarma 7 and Sark to render assistance.