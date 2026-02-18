Fire kills two on bulk carrier off Shandong, China

Two people were killed after a cargo vessel suffered an onboard fire off China's Shandong province on Tuesday, February 17.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that the blaze in the engine room of the Singapore-registered bulk carrier Mandy ignited at around 19:35 local time on Tuesday.
The MPA confirmed that the fire was extinguished by the crew and that there are no reports of pollution. Tragically, however, two individuals perished while a third needed to be evacuated to hospital for treatment.
The operator has begun making arrangements to tow the vessel to Yantai Port in China. The MPA said that it is in contact with the company and the relevant Chinese authorities to provide the necessary assistance.
The MPA added that it will investigate the incident.
Mandy had a crew of two Singaporean and 25 Burmese nationals at the time of the incident. The nationalities of the two deceased sailors and their injured shipmate have not been disclosed.