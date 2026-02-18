Fire kills two on bulk carrier off Shandong, China

Two people were killed after a cargo vessel suffered an onboard fire off China's Shandong province on Tuesday, February 17.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that the blaze in the engine room of the Singapore-registered bulk carrier Mandy ignited at around 19:35 local time on Tuesday.

The MPA confirmed that the fire was extinguished by the crew and that there are no reports of pollution. Tragically, however, two individuals perished while a third needed to be evacuated to hospital for treatment.