Fire injures one on berthed ferry in Rostock, Germany

One person suffered injuries after a fire ignited on a ferry while it was berthed at the Port of Rostock in Germany on the morning (local time) of Friday, May 8.
The incident on the Cyprus-registered Tom Sawyer, a Ro-Pax ferry operated by local shipping company TT-Line, occurred when heat from the vessel's internal machinery caused oil that had leaked from a just opened tank to ignite.
An employee working for a subcontractor suffered injuries as the blaze began to spread to other portions of the engine room and beyond.
The fire was finally extinguished several hours later with the aid of more than 50 responding firefighters from the city of Rostock. However, local authorities have prohibited the vessel from sailing until the necessary repairs have been completed.
Local media said that there are no reports of pollution in the surrounding waters.
An initial investigation revealed that the subcontractor's employee had opened the tank where the leak oil originated during maintenance work in the engine room.