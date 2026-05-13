Fire injures one on berthed ferry in Rostock, Germany

One person suffered injuries after a fire ignited on a ferry while it was berthed at the Port of Rostock in Germany on the morning (local time) of Friday, May 8.

The incident on the Cyprus-registered Tom Sawyer, a Ro-Pax ferry operated by local shipping company TT-Line, occurred when heat from the vessel's internal machinery caused oil that had leaked from a just opened tank to ignite.

An employee working for a subcontractor suffered injuries as the blaze began to spread to other portions of the engine room and beyond.