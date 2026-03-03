Fire ignites on underway ferry in Baltic Sea off Finland

A fire broke out on a Ro-Pax ferry while it was underway in the Baltic Sea between mainland Finland and the Åland Islands on Monday, March 2.

The incident on the Finnish-registered Silja Serenade occurred on Monday evening (local time) when a blaze ignited in one of the ferry's cargo of container trucks that was carrying scrap metal.

The vessel had departed Helsinki and was en route to Åland's capital of Mariehamn at the time of the incident.