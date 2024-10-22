Fire ignites on tanker in Singapore's East Johor Strait; all on board rescued
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) reports that a fire broke out on board a foreign-flagged oil tanker in the East Johor Strait within Singapore waters on Monday, October 21.
The MPA was alerted on at 10:30 local time on Monday about the blaze that ignited in the engine room of the Malta-flagged tanker Med Atlantic. The ship remains at anchor in the strait.
An MPA patrol craft, two Singapore Police Coast Guard craft, three Singapore Civil Defence Force marine firefighting and rescue vessels, and two tugs have been deployed to render assistance and ensure navigational safety. All 22 crew have disembarked the tanker and are reported to be safe with no injuries.
The MPA assured that there is no disruption to vessel traffic in the area. The agency has also been issuing navigational broadcasts for passing vessels to keep clear of the incident area.
The Singapore Food Agency is also monitoring the situation closely and has advised the owners of fish farms in the vicinity to take the necessary precautionary measures.