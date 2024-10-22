Fire ignites on tanker in Singapore's East Johor Strait; all on board rescued

The MPA was alerted on at 10:30 local time on Monday about the blaze that ignited in the engine room of the Malta-flagged tanker Med Atlantic. The ship remains at anchor in the strait.

An MPA patrol craft, two Singapore Police Coast Guard craft, three Singapore Civil Defence Force marine firefighting and rescue vessels, and two tugs have been deployed to render assistance and ensure navigational safety. All 22 crew have disembarked the tanker and are reported to be safe with no injuries.