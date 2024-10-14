Fire ignites on tanker in Baltic Sea off Germany; all on board rescued

The DGzRS-operated Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Bremen was alerted to the fire on board the 73-metre-long chemical tanker Annika northeast of the town of Kühlungsborn shortly after 09:00 local time on Friday.

The DGzRS rescue vessel Arkonna and the salvage tug Baltic of the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure arrived at the scene to conduct firefighting operations while the smaller rescue boat Wilma Sikorski took all seven of the tanker’s crew safely on board.