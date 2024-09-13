Fire ignites on supply vessel off South Africa's Western Cape province; all on board rescued

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) said the Marshall Islands-flagged OSV AM Pride caught on fire early (local time) on Thursday, in an ocean area approximately 48.5 nautical miles south of Mossel Bay in the Western Cape province.

Local authorities first learned about the incident at around 10:30 on Thursday after the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) at the SAMSA Centre for Sea Watch and Response in Cape Town received a call from state-owned oil and gas company PetroSA advising that AM Pride had fire on board near an offshore platform and required immediate assistance.