Fire ignites on river cruise ship in Arnhem, Netherlands; all on board rescued

A river cruise ship suffered an onboard fire while at berth at Nieuwe Havenweg in the Port of Arnhem in the Netherlands on Saturday, November 15.
The incident on the Portuguese-flagged Emerald Luna occurred at around 12:30 local time on Saturday. The cause of the fire and its exact location on the ship have not been disclosed.
Local firefighters that had been dispatched to the port worked to contain the blaze while the passengers and crew were safely evacuated. The occupants of other nearby vessels at Arnhem were also evacuated as a precaution.
No injuries or pollution have been reported.
The fire on Emerald Luna was subsequently fully extinguished, and all passengers and crew were cleared to return to the ship later in the day on Saturday.
Emerald Luna is operated by Switzerland-based Emerald Cruises on behalf of Australia's Scenic Group. The ship was handed over to Emerald Cruises in 2022 following completion at Den Breejen Shipyard in the Netherlands.