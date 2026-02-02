Fire ignites on fishing vessel off Galapagos Islands; all 27 crew rescued

The US Coast Guard coordinated the rescue of 27 mariners after their Venezuelan-flagged fishing vessel caught fire in the Pacific Ocean approximately 500 miles (800 kilometres) north-northwest of the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, on Saturday, January 31.

At approximately 03:30 Pacific Standard Time (PST) on Sunday, February 1, the Liberian-flagged chemical tanker Seaways Kenosha arrived on scene and safely recovered all 27 crewmembers of the distressed fishing vessel.

There were no reported injuries or medical concerns at the time of recovery. A previously reported injury was assessed as non-life-threatening.