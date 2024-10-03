Fire ignites on ferry off Indonesia's Riau Islands; all on board rescued

The Ro-Pax ferry Tandemand was anchored just off Batam Island when the blaze ignited at around 15:00 local time on Wednesday. The flames quickly spread to other areas of the vessel and ended up engulfing the wheelhouse.

The fire was extinguished within four hours and all 17 of the ferry's crew were safely rescued by a responding Indonesian Sea and Coast Guard Unit patrol vessel. No serious injuries have been reported.