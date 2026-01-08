Fire ignites on detained bulk carrier in China's Bayuquan Port

A foreign-registered cargo vessel suffered an onboard fire while berthed at the Port of Bayuquan in China's Liaoning province on Saturday, January 3.
The incident on the Liberian-flagged, 58,000DWT bulk carrier Rotterdam Pearl V occurred at around 21:40 local time on Saturday.
Eyewitnesses had reported hearing a loud siren, which was then followed by flames and thick smoke billowing from the vessel.
The ship's crew initiated firefighting procedures while requesting assistance from port authorities, who then ordered the deployment of rescue teams and fireboats to the area.
Local authorities confirmed that the fire was successfully extinguished within hours and that there was no risk of re-ignition. No injuries have been reported.
An investigation has been launched to identify the events leading up to the incident.
Chinese news outlets said that Rotterdam Pearl V has been at the Port of Bayuquan's steel terminal since December 31, having been detained as part of a port state control inspection.