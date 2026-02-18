Fire ignites on containership off Portsmouth, UK

A container vessel suffered an onboard fire while en route to the Port of Southampton in the UK on Saturday, February 14.

The Panama-registered One Humber was in the Solent southeast of Portsmouth when a blaze ignited in her engine room at around 05:00 local time on Saturday.

HM Coastguard was notified about the fire at 05:25. Tugs were dispatched to the area shortly afterwards to render assistance.