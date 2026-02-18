Fire ignites on containership off Portsmouth, UK

A container vessel suffered an onboard fire while en route to the Port of Southampton in the UK on Saturday, February 14.
The Panama-registered One Humber was in the Solent southeast of Portsmouth when a blaze ignited in her engine room at around 05:00 local time on Saturday.
HM Coastguard was notified about the fire at 05:25. Tugs were dispatched to the area shortly afterwards to render assistance.
An HM Coastguard spokesperson told local media that the ship's crew were able to successfully extinguish the blaze and that there were no reports of injuries or pollution.
The extent of the damage suffered by the ship has not yet been determined. As a precaution, she was towed for the remainder of her journey to Southampton.
One Humber's latest AIS track shows that she has since left the UK and is en route to Antwerp with an ETA of 08:30 local time on Wednesday, February 18.