Fire ignites on cargo ship in Spain's Escombreras Port

A cargo ship suffered an onboard fire while at berth at the Port of Escombreras near Cartagena on Spain's Mediterranean Sea coast on Saturday, October 18.
The incident on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged general cargo vessel Sloman Dispatcher occurred at around 12:50 local time on Saturday when a blaze ignited in the ship's hold.
The crew then used two hose lines and worked to contain the blaze, which soon spread nearly simultaneously in two distinct sections of the hold.
Emergency responders including personnel from the Guardia Civil national police force, the port police, and firefighters and rescuers from nearby Cartagena were subsequently deployed to the area to render assistance.
The blaze on Sloman Dispatcher was extinguished later that afternoon following a joint effort by the ship's crew and the responding firefighters. No pollution or injuries have been reported.
The ship had a cargo of engines in her hold at the time the incident occurred.
Sloman Dispatcher has since departed Cartagena. Her AIS track as of Tuesday, October 21, shows her en route to the Port of Termini Imerese in Sicily.