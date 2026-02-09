Fire ignites on car carrier near South Korea's Jeju Port

A commercial vessel caught fire while underway off the Port of Jeju in South Korea on Friday, February 6.

The locally-registered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Seaworld Marine 2 was en route to the Port of Mokpo when a blaze ignited on board shortly after 17:00 local time on Friday.

An alarm was activated after the blaze was detected in one of the 86 trucks that were among the embarked cargo at the time. The crew then initiated firefighting procedures while the captain ordered that the ship be turned around to head back to Jeju.