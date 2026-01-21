Fire ignites on bulk carrier in Germany's Emden Port

A foreign-flagged commercial ship suffered an onboard fire while berthed at the Port of Emden in Germany on Monday, January 19.
The incident on the Malta-registered, self-discharging bulk carrier CSL Thames occurred when a blaze ignited in one of her generators on Monday night (local time).
The blaze was successfully extinguished by the ship's own suppression systems by the time firefighters arrived at the port's south quay to render assistance.
Local media said that the incident did not result in any injuries or pollution.
Some of the responding firefighters donned breathing gear and boarded the vessel to inspect the interiors. Following an hour-long assessment, they determined that there was no re-ignition in any of the onboard spaces.
Local police have begun an investigation into the incident.
CSL Thames had arrived at Emden at around 12:30 that day after having earlier departed the Mibau Stema Jelsa quarry in Norway's Rogaland County. The ship's AIS data showed she was still at the port as of Tuesday, January 21.