Fire ignites on bulk carrier in Germany's Emden Port

A foreign-flagged commercial ship suffered an onboard fire while berthed at the Port of Emden in Germany on Monday, January 19.

The incident on the Malta-registered, self-discharging bulk carrier CSL Thames occurred when a blaze ignited in one of her generators on Monday night (local time).

The blaze was successfully extinguished by the ship's own suppression systems by the time firefighters arrived at the port's south quay to render assistance.