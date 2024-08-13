Fire ignites on berthed containership at Sri Lanka's Colombo port

The incident occurred at around 00:30 local time shortly after the Portuguese-flagged MSC Capetown III arrived at berth four of the Port of Colombo's Jaya Container Terminal. The ship had earlier departed Singapore with a cargo of nearly 1,000 containers.

The SLPA said the blaze ignited in the ship's 41/43 hatch area in the vicinity of 100 under-deck containers and 60 on-deck containers. The fire eventually escalated to an explosion.