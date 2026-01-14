Fire breaks out on ship undergoing repairs in Harlingen, Netherlands

A cargo vessel suffered an onboard fire while undergoing repairs at a shipyard in the Netherlands on Monday, January 12.
The incident on the Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Marry S occurred shortly before dawn (local time) on Monday while it was at a yard in the city of Harlingen for repairs.
The ship arrived in Harlingen for repairs and routine maintenance in the middle of December 2025 and has remained there since.
The blaze originated in the ship's hold and quickly spread to the other onboard spaces. Smoke was already seen billowing from the vessel by the time firefighters and rescue personnel arrived in the area.
The fire was brought under control within hours, preventing it from spreading further throughout the ship. No injuries have been reported.
Officials have begun an investigation into the fire's probable cause. The extent of the damage to the ship is also being assessed.
A review will be conducted to determine whether safety protocols were followed up until the time the incident occurred.