Fire breaks out on ex-Soviet aircraft carrier in Nantong, China

The incident on the former Soviet Navy aircraft carrier Minsk occurred at around 16:00 local time on Friday while it was undergoing renovations in a lagoon near the Yangtze River in the city of Nantong in Jiangsu province.

State-run news outlet China National Radio said that the fire on Minsk was extinguished approximately 24 hours later and that no injuries have been reported. However, photographs of the aftermath of the incident showed extensive damage to the superstructure and charred hull segments near the stern.