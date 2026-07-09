Fire boat capsizes after being struck by whale off New Jersey; all on board rescued

A fireboat returning to port after providing security for Fourth of July festivities capsized after being struck by a surfacing whale off the coast of New Jersey on Saturday.

A boat operated by New Jersey's Carteret Fire Department (CFD) was returning from the New York and New Jersey Port area when it was struck beneath the stern by a whale breaching the surface of the water in Raritan Bay at around 16:30 local time.

The CFD said the boat suffered catastrophic damage from the strike, which then caused it to immediately take on water.