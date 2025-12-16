Final report confirms bow failure sank Estonia ferry in 1994, dismisses blast claims

The sinking of the Estonia ferry in 1994 was caused by the failure of its bow section, not an explosion or collision as claimed by some, authorities said on Tuesday in a report aimed at finally closing the case on Europe’s worst civil maritime disaster since World War Two.

"The Estonia sank as a result of the collapse of its bow construction," Estonian, Swedish and Finnish investigators said. "There is, therefore, no reason to start a new full-scale...investigation of the accident."