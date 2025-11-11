Ferry, tanker collide off Singapore's Southern Islands

A passenger vessel and a commercial tanker collided with each other off Singapore's South Islands on Monday, November 10.
According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the locally-registered fast catamaran ferry Horizon 9 was approaching the pier at the HarbourFront Centre mall when it struck the Indonesia-bound, Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker La Digue at around 17:00 local time on Monday.
The MPA deployed a patrol boat to the area to escort the ferry to HarbourFront Centre following the collision. All 172 passengers and crew were later safely disembarked, and no injuries have been reported.
The ferry sustained damage just above the waterline but has remained afloat while the tanker's crew reported that their ship did not suffer any damage.
The MPA assured that the incident did not result in any pollution, nor did it severely disrupt vessel traffic or port operations.
Local officials have since launched an investigation to identify the events that led to the collision.