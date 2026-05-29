Ferry skipper pleads guilty to lesser charge following deadly hit-and-run crash in Clearwater, Florida

The captain of a ferry involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed one person and injured several others in Clearwater, Florida, early last year has pleaded guilty to committing a navigational violation that may have contributed to the tragedy.

Dennis Kimerer, 65, was at the helm of the 40-foot (12-metre) ferry Maddie's Crossing when it was struck by a small boat on the night (local time) of April 27, 2025. The ferry later came to rest on a sandbar, allowing first responders to render assistance to the distressed passengers.

Officials said that the small boat, which was operated at the time by local business owner Jeffrey Knight, fled the scene shortly afterwards. Knight has pleaded not guilty to eight different felony counts, each of which has a maximum prison sentence of 30 years, for his role in the crash and for leaving the scene.