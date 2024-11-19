Ferry sinks after running aground off Croatia's Premuda Island
Authorities in Croatia report that a passenger ferry with 70 people on board sank in the Adriatic Sea after running aground off the country's northern coast late last week.
The incident began when the 34-metre catamaran ferry Princ Zadra struck some rocks in a shallow area just off Croatia's Premuda Island at around 18:20 local time on Friday, November 15.
Officials of the Croatian Ministry of the Sea, Transport, and Infrastructure said that another vessel had been ordered to divert to the area off Premuda where the grounding occurred to evacuate the stranded passengers on Princ Zadra.
All passengers had already safely disembarked without injury by 15:00 on Saturday, November 16, when the grounded ferry was pushed about by strong winds. This then caused the vessel to slip off the rocks and sink into the sea to a depth of 50 metres.
Officials from the Zadar Port Authority have since launched an investigation into the grounding and the subsequent sinking.