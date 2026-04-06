Ferry runs aground off Occidental Mindoro, Philippines; all on board rescued

The Philippine Coast Guard and the crew of a Good Samaritan vessel successfully rescued all 162 passengers of a ferry that had run aground off the Philippines' Occidental Mindoro province on Sunday, April 5.

The Ro-Pax ferry Our Lady of Fatima 03 had earlier departed Occidental Mindoro's Tilik Port and was en route to Nasugbu in Batangas province when she became stranded approximately 670 metres off the coast shortly after 07:45 local time on Sunday.

Weather and sea conditions at the time of the incident were reported to be between calm and moderate.