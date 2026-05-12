Ferry runs aground near Hong Kong's Lantau Island

A ferry operating near Lantau Island in Hong Kong ran aground in the early morning (local time) of Monday, May 11.

The fast ferry First Ferry VI was operating on her regular service between Central and Mui Wo when she accidentally struck some rocks near a breakwater at Hei Ling Chau Island at around 00:55 local time on Monday.

A number of passengers reportedly collapsed onto the floor of the vessel's main cabin due to the force of the impact, though all 34 people who were on board were later evacuated without injury.