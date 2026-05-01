Ferry runs aground in Norway's Lofoten archipelago

Norwegian news outlet VG has reported that a Ro-Pax ferry ran aground in Norway's Lofoten archipelago on Wednesday, April 29.
A passenger on the Torghatten-operated 80-metre ferry Bodø said that the vessel sailed past the harbour entrance to the town of Værøy and subsequently ended up on some rocks shortly after 04:00 local time on Wednesday.
The vessel was refloated about an hour later and was able to sail under her own power towards a nearby quay. No injuries have been reported among the 12 crewmembers and the 23 passengers.
The Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue, which deployed one of its vessels to the area in response to the incident, said that the ferry suffered steering problems as a result of the grounding, making her unable to dock unassisted.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the incident and to assess whether the ferry suffered any damage but have assured that there is no water ingress.
A Torghatten spokesperson said the grounding occurred as the area near Værøy was experiencing one- to two-metre-high waves and wind speeds of up to 14 metres per second.