Ferry runs aground in Norway's Lofoten archipelago

The Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue, which deployed one of its vessels to the area in response to the incident, said that the ferry suffered steering problems as a result of the grounding, making her unable to dock unassisted.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the incident and to assess whether the ferry suffered any damage but have assured that there is no water ingress.

A Torghatten spokesperson said the grounding occurred as the area near Værøy was experiencing one- to two-metre-high waves and wind speeds of up to 14 metres per second.