Ferry runs aground during docking manoeuvres in Greece's Dodecanese Islands
A passenger vessel ran aground while manoeuvring to dock at the Port of Megisti in the Dodecanese Islands in Greece on Monday, February 2.
The Ro-Pax ferry Blue Star Patmos was executing a right turn while entering the port when strong winds caused her to drift and strike a nearby lighthouse at around 10:55 local time on Monday.
There were no reported injuries, pollution, flooding, or damage to the vehicle cargo. However, local officials said that the vessel sustained minor hull damage just above the waterline near her stern.
The ferry was unable to complete the docking, and a tug has already been sent to the area to render assistance.
Blue Star Ferries, operator of Blue Star Patmos, said that the vessel's scheduled voyages over the next 72 hours will be temporarily served by another ship.
The Hellenic Coast Guard, via the Central Port Authority of Rhodes, has prohibited Blue Star Patmos from sailing after refloating until the submission of a certificate of maintenance from the vessel's classification society.
An investigation is already underway to determine the probable causes of the mishap.