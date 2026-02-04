Ferry runs aground during docking manoeuvres in Greece's Dodecanese Islands

A passenger vessel ran aground while manoeuvring to dock at the Port of Megisti in the Dodecanese Islands in Greece on Monday, February 2.

The Ro-Pax ferry Blue Star Patmos was executing a right turn while entering the port when strong winds caused her to drift and strike a nearby lighthouse at around 10:55 local time on Monday.

There were no reported injuries, pollution, flooding, or damage to the vehicle cargo. However, local officials said that the vessel sustained minor hull damage just above the waterline near her stern.