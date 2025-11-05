Ferry hits car carrier during berthing attempt in southern Philippines

A Ro-Pax ferry accidentally struck a vehicle carrier while attempting to berth at a port in Sulu province in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, November 4.
The incident occurred at around 07:45 local time on Tuesday when the ferry Maria Rebecca suddenly lost control while approaching the Port of Jolo in Sulu.
This then caused her stern to strike the vehicle carrier Antonia 1 near the latter's bow,
The Philippine Coast Guard deployed personnel to the port shortly afterwards to render assistance, though no injuries have been reported on either vessel.
Both Maria Rebecca and Antonia 1 suffered minor structural damage in the incident. However, officials reported that no pollution has been detected in the area.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
The coast guard said that the ferry attempted to berth as the waters off Jolo were experiencing rough seas brought about when Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall in the central Philippines on Tuesday morning.