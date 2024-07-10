Accidents

Ferry evacuated following onboard fire in Spain's Balearic Islands

The evacuation of passengers from the GNV ferry Tenacia following an onboard fire, July 8, 2024. The blaze ignited as the vessel was approaching Mallorca in Spain's Balearic Islands.Salvamento Maritimo

More than 300 people have been evacuated after a ferry suffered an onboard fire and subsequent power loss off Mallorca in Spain's Balearic Islands on Monday, July 8. Tenacia, a Ro-Pax ferry operated by Italian shipping company Grande Navi Veloci (GNV), was approaching Palma de Mallorca when a blaze ignited in its engine room at around 02:30 local time on Monday.

All 350 passengers and some of the 61-strong crew were later brought ashore by responding boats from local sea rescue organisation Salvamento Maritimo and Good Samaritan vessels as local firefighters worked to contain the blaze. No serious injuries have been reported.

The fire on Tenacia continued to rage later in the day on Monday, though officials assured that it was contained by 10:00. GNV meanwhile stated that the passengers will be brought back to the ferry's port of origin of Valencia.

The ferry departed Valencia for an overnight voyage to Mallorca, sailing out at 22:30 on Sunday, July 7. Its arrival at Mallorca was originally scheduled for 05:15 on Monday.

