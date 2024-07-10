Ferry evacuated following onboard fire in Spain's Balearic Islands

More than 300 people have been evacuated after a ferry suffered an onboard fire and subsequent power loss off Mallorca in Spain's Balearic Islands on Monday, July 8. Tenacia, a Ro-Pax ferry operated by Italian shipping company Grande Navi Veloci (GNV), was approaching Palma de Mallorca when a blaze ignited in its engine room at around 02:30 local time on Monday.

All 350 passengers and some of the 61-strong crew were later brought ashore by responding boats from local sea rescue organisation Salvamento Maritimo and Good Samaritan vessels as local firefighters worked to contain the blaze. No serious injuries have been reported.