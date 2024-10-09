Ferry damages wharf during berthing mishap at South Island, New Zealand

A spokesperson for local transport operator Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries confirmed the cause of the mishap, which occurred on the morning (local time) of Tuesday as the Ro-Pax ferry Connemara was manoeuvring in preparation for offloading passengers and vehicles.

The ferry did not sustain damage and no one on board suffered injuries whilst one of the wharf's fenders needed to undergo repairs. The berthing was then temporarily delayed until repairs could be completed on the affected fender.