Ferry damaged after striking pier in Hong Kong
A passenger ferry suffered damage after it accidentally struck a pier in the Central district of Hong Kong on Sunday, November 23.
The three-deck ferry Xinchao crashed into pier number five in Central during docking manoeuvres at around 09:33 local time on Sunday.
The crew were in the process of securing the ferry using mooring ropes when one of the latter suddenly snapped, causing the vessel to drift until it struck the pier.
No injuries have been reported and all on board were later able to disembark safely. However, both the ferry and the pier suffered damage from the strike, and debris was even reported near the pier.
The Hong Kong Transport Department said that the vessel's operator Sun Ferry has been requested to conduct its own investigation into the mishap and to file a report while continuing to provide ferry services on its assigned routes.
Xinchao currently serves Sun Ferry's route between Central and Cheung Chau.