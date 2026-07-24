Ferry damaged after hitting pier in Ronne, Denmark

A passenger ferry accidentally allided with a pier as it was heading out of the Port of Rønne in Denmark on Wednesday, July 22.

Express 5, a 2023-built catamaran Ro-Pax ferry operated by local transport company Bornholmslinjen, was about to depart on a scheduled voyage to the Swedish town of Ystad when it struck a pier in the early morning (local time) of Wednesday.

The vessel was then forced to turn around and was back at its assigned berth by 07:15. No injuries were reported, though an inspection revealed that the vessel suffered hull cracks on its port side just above the waterline.