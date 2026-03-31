Ferry damaged after hitting berth in St Helier, Jersey

A Ro-Pax ferry operated by Danish transport company DFDS suffered damage after accidentally striking a berth in St Helier in Jersey on Sunday, March 29.

The UK-flagged Tarifa Jet was arriving in St Helier's Elizabeth Harbour when her stern made contact with the harbour's east berth on Sunday evening (local time).

The damage was limited to the stern, while no injuries have been reported among the vessel's passengers and crew.