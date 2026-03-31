Ferry damaged after hitting berth in St Helier, Jersey

A Ro-Pax ferry operated by Danish transport company DFDS suffered damage after accidentally striking a berth in St Helier in Jersey on Sunday, March 29.
The UK-flagged Tarifa Jet was arriving in St Helier's Elizabeth Harbour when her stern made contact with the harbour's east berth on Sunday evening (local time).
The damage was limited to the stern, while no injuries have been reported among the vessel's passengers and crew.
DFDS and Ports of Jersey have begun investigating the mishap and assessing the extent of damage sustained by the vessel and the affected berth. Divers have also been deployed to the area to carry out underwater inspections of harbour infrastructure.
The harbour itself remains operational, local news outlet ITV reported.
DFDS has temporarily relegated the ferry Stena Vinga to serve the St Helier-St Malo route while inspections of Tarifa Jet's hull continue. Also, due to the latter vessel's unavailability, the round trip between St Helier and Portsmouth originally scheduled for Monday night was cancelled.