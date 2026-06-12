Ferry crashes into jetty at Greece's Rafina Port

A passenger ferry struck and severely damaged a jetty near the entrance to the Port of Rafina in Greece on the night (local time) of Monday, June 8.
The incident occurred as the locally-registered Ro-Pax ferry Andros King was entering the port after having earlier departed Mykonos with around 280 passengers and 60 crewmembers plus vehicles.
Initial reports stated that while the ferry was turning inside a breakwater as she manoeuvred to berth, she accidentally struck a nearby jetty, causing it to split in two.
The vessel suffered no significant damage and no injuries have been reported among those on board.
The Hellenic Coast Guard and port officials have assessed the extent of the damage sustained by the jetty and confirmed that the mishap did not result in any pollution in the surrounding waters.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The ferry meanwhile underwent additional technical assessments and was cleared to sail the following morning.