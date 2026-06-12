Ferry crashes into jetty at Greece's Rafina Port

A passenger ferry struck and severely damaged a jetty near the entrance to the Port of Rafina in Greece on the night (local time) of Monday, June 8.

The incident occurred as the locally-registered Ro-Pax ferry Andros King was entering the port after having earlier departed Mykonos with around 280 passengers and 60 crewmembers plus vehicles.

Initial reports stated that while the ferry was turning inside a breakwater as she manoeuvred to berth, she accidentally struck a nearby jetty, causing it to split in two.