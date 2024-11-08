Fatal crush incident on Ro-Ro traced to unsafe vehicle handling

Summary

At 13:53 local time on the said date, the bosun of Clipper Pennant was fatally crushed while working on the vessel’s vehicle deck.

The vessel was alongside in Liverpool, England, loading a cargo of semi-trailers. A tractor unit driver pushed a semi-trailer into a corner space, marshalled by the vessel’s bosun in their assigned role as banksman.

The accident was not seen by the driver, who disconnected the tractor unit and drove away. Shortly afterwards, two crewmembers found the bosun trapped between the rear of the semi-trailer and the vessel’s structure.