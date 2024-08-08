Explosions kill five, injure 15 others on tanker off Bali, Indonesia

The locally-registered product tanker Elisabet Satu was underway some 10 kilometres off the town of Manggis at the time of the first explosion in the ship's mess at around 01:18 on Wednesday. Shortly afterwards, a second explosion ignited a fire in the engine room, resulting in power loss.

Five crewmembers were in the engine room at the time of the second explosion. Tragically, they were unable to escape after the blaze ignited and were burned to death.